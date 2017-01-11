Game of Thrones: Freddie Stroma won't return in season 7

One Game of Thrones actor who survived season 6 won’t be back this year: Freddie Stroma.

The UnReal and Harry Potter actor memorably — albeit briefly — appeared last season as Samwell Tarley’s brother Dickon during a tense dinner scene.

But while Samwell’s family will re-appear in season 7, Stroma says he won’t be there. Now that Stroma is working on ABC’s Time After Time, he cannot also appear on the HBO hit, the actor told IGN at the TCA press tour in Pasadena, California on Tuesday.

“Even just to get such a toe in there is fun,” the actor said. “Just to be on set and kind of feel like I was in that world, I was a fan sitting there at the table doing that scene.”

HBO hasn’t announced who’s playing Dickon in season 7, but there are unconfirmed reports that Black Sails actor Tom Hopper is in the role.

Thrones returns for its seventh season this summer on HBO.