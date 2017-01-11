Stormtroopers aren't impressed with Felicity Jones' SNL promo

Considering the damage that Jyn Erso and crew did to the Empire in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, it’s no surprise that Felicity Jones doesn’t get a warm reception from a group of stormtroopers in the latest Saturday Night Live promo.

In the clip above, the Academy Award-nominated actress, who is making her SNL hosting debut this weekend, practices her monologue and looks for feedback from the audience, which happens to consist entirely of stormtroopers.

Their uninspired reaction prompts her to respond, “Thanks guys —you’re a real bunch of troopers.”

While SNL viewers might love the wordplay, this quip isn’t greeted with much enthusiasm in Studio 8H. “Maybe we lose that one,” Jones says.

Joining Jones on Saturday’s show is musical guest Sturgill Simpson. Next week, first-timers Aziz Ansari and Big Sean will take the famed stage.