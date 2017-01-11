Donald Trump ends first press conference in 6 months with Apprentice catchphrase

President-elect Donald Trump, who recently went on a Twitter rant following the premiere of Celebrity Apprentice, ended his first press conference in six months with “You’re fired,” the catchphrase he used while he was the host of the reality show.

The sign-off came after the announcement that Trump would be relinquishing control of his business empire to his sons, Eric and Donald Jr., during his time in office so as to avoid conflicts of interest.

“This is all, so you understand, these papers are all just a piece of the many, many companies that are being put into trusts to be run by my two sons,” Trump said at the end of the press conference, gesturing to a large stack of folders filled with paper. “I hope at the end of eight years, I’ll come back and I’ll say, ‘Oh, you did a good job.’ Otherwise, if they do a bad job, I’ll say, ‘You’re fired.’ Goodbye, everybody.”

The joke comes less than a week after Trump criticized Arnold Schwarzenegger, the new host of Celebrity Apprentice, on Twitter over the NBC’s show’s falling ratings.

“Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT,” he wrote Jan. 6. “So much for being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary.”

The Wednesday press conference, which also featured words from Sean Spicer, Mike Pence, and Trump’s attorney Sheri Dillon, lasted slightly under an hour, and saw the President-elect insist Mexico will reimburse the U.S. for the building of the wall — which he hopes to build sooner rather than later — and dismiss the recent reports that Russian officials have compromising material on him as “phony stuff.”