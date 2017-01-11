Watch Daveed Diggs sing 'Rubber Duckie' on Sesame Street

Looks like “Rubber Duckie” won’t be the only one making bath time so much fun!

As you can see in the video above, Hamilton star Daveed Diggs recently visited Sesame Street, where he sang (and rapped) his way through Ernie’s iconic number, while also giving it a slightly updated spin, thus giving parents a new tune to share with their kids come bath time.

What’s more, the Black-ish actor‘s rendition of the hit single — the original actually rose to No. 16 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1970 — serves as the perfect way for Hamilton-loving parents to introduce their little ones to the wildly talented actors who have performed in the Broadway phenomenon. Especially since it can be perfectly paired with co-star Christopher Jackson’s own muppet musical mash-up with another popular Sesame Street resident: Elmo, himself.