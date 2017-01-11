Billy Eichner describes Obama farewell party

Last week, Barack Obama hosted a farewell soiree at the White House that drew out some of the biggest stars on Earth, including Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, David Letterman, Tom Hanks, Questlove, Chance the Rapper, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Meryl Streep, and Billy Eichner. Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Eichner explained what it was like inside the White House for the goodbye bash.

“It was like 2 o’clock in the morning and the president has his sleeves rolled up and a couple of buttons down and he’s breaking it down on the dance floor,” Eichner said, noting Questlove was “blasting Kendrick Lamar in the White House next to a huge picture of Mary Todd Lincoln.”

Eichner said he was able to score a brief one-on-one moment with Obama on the night of the party, where he thanked the president for his work with the LGBT community. “He said it was one of the things he was most proud of, and I’m glad I got the chance to do that,” Eichner said.

Watch the full interview below.