Watch Andrew Garfield kiss Stephen Colbert

Best Kiss isn’t a category at the Golden Globes, but if it were, Andrew Garfield might have it on lockdown.

Days after planting a kiss on Ryan Reynolds at the Globes ceremony, the Silence star explained to Late Show host Stephen Colbert why he was so affectionate toward his tablemate. “I just wanted Ryan to know I loved him no matter whether he won or lost. I wanted him to know that it doesn’t matter,” Garfield explained.

Asked by Colbert if Garfield was comfortable kissing other men, the actor said he was — and then proceeded to kiss Colbert to the delight of the audience.

“What were we talking about?” Colbert joked after the kiss. “You’re a very gentle lover.”

Watch the interview below.