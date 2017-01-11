Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Last Night on Late Night

Watch Andrew Garfield kiss Stephen Colbert

@chrisjrosen

Updated

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Best Kiss isn’t a category at the Golden Globes, but if it were, Andrew Garfield might have it on lockdown.

Days after planting a kiss on Ryan Reynolds at the Globes ceremony, the Silence star explained to Late Show host Stephen Colbert why he was so affectionate toward his tablemate. “I just wanted Ryan to know I loved him no matter whether he won or lost. I wanted him to know that it doesn’t matter,” Garfield explained.

Asked by Colbert if Garfield was comfortable kissing other men, the actor said he was — and then proceeded to kiss Colbert to the delight of the audience.

“What were we talking about?” Colbert joked after the kiss. “You’re a very gentle lover.”

Watch the interview below.

See Also...

Comments

More from EW