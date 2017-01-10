Trevor Noah calls Meryl Streep's MMA dig at Golden Globes 'tone-deaf'

Trevor Noah thinks Meryl Streep’s highly praised Golden Globes speech criticizing Donald Trump was “powerful,” but he has one quibble.

“It was really great except for this one tiny part for me where Meryl Streep, like her character in Florence Foster Jenkins, was tone-deaf,” said Noah during Monday night’s episode of The Daily Show. That one tiny part? Her dig at football and MMA.

“Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if we kick them all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts,” said Streep during her Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech Sunday night.

Noah, who praised the rest of Streep’s speech, said, “You don’t have to make your point by s—ting on someone else’s thing, because a lot of people love football and the arts.” He said the joke was a distraction from her overall message. “It was a speech about respect, it was a speech about empathy, and most importantly it was a speech about responsibility,” he said.

Noah also took issue with some of films and TV shows honored at the Golden Globes. “I think it was a little weird that last night Hollywood celebrated itself for being progressive, but at the same time ignored how much they reinforce negative stereotypes,” said Noah, citing the fact that a lot of movies still cast Middle Eastern actors as terrorists or black actors as slaves or gangsters. “If you think about it, even Hollywood dogs have more varied roles.”

He continued, “If you only make stories that show people a certain way, there’s a good chance they will only be perceived that way.”

Watch the entire segment on the highs and lows of the Golden Globes above.