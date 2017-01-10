Supergirl: New images reveal Roulette's return, Harley Quinn Smith's role

Supergirl‘s midseason premiere will be a family affair. Not only is the episode directed by certified comic book geek Kevin Smith (Mallrats), but it will also feature a guest appearance from his daughter Harley Quinn Smith.

In the midseason premiere, Harley Quinn Smith plays a missing woman named Izzy, whose disappearance has moved Kara. Even though Snapper Carr (Ian Gomez) commands Kara to leave it alone, she doesn’t and asks Mon-El (Chris Wood) to help her investigate. When the duo visits the last place Izzy was seen, they are inadvertently transported to Slaver’s Moon, a planet with a red sun — which takes away their powers — and where the downtrodden are treated as slaves. The biggest surprise, however, is that Roulette (Dichen Lachman) is running the trafficking ring.

Once Alex (Chyler Leigh) realizes her sister is missing, she gets to work on looking for her, and the photos below show Winn (Jeremy Jordan) will accompany her out into the field. In light of Kara’s disappearance, Alex becomes concerned that her new relationship with Maggie (Floriana Lima) might be taking up too much of her attention.

Last year, the Clerks director helmed two episodes of The Flash: the third season’s “Killer Frost” and season 2’s “The Runaway Dinosaur,” which featured a funny cameo from his frequent partner Jason Mewes.

See more photos from the episode below:

Supergirl returns Monday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.