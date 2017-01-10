Stephen Colbert mocks Trump for Meryl Streep comment

Stephen Colbert was quick to mock President-elect Donald Trump on Monday’s episode of The Late Show for Trump’s comments about actress Meryl Streep being “over-rated”

“Mr. Trump, you can refuse to release your taxes, you can call to ban an entire religion, you can play footsie with a dictator, but calling Meryl Streep overrated? No. Too far,” Colbert joked, echoing a similar one-liner he read during a Late Show monologue last year after Trump called Hamilton “overrated.” (Trump calls many people overrated via his Twitter account.)

On Monday, Trump hit back at Streep, who used her acceptance speech at Sunday night’s Golden Globes as an opportunity to take the president-elect to task for an incident in 2015 where Trump mocked a New York Times reporter, who has a disability, by wildly waving his arms around. Trump has denied he was making fun of the reporter for his disability.

In response to the renewed interest in Trump’s treatment of the reporter, Times journalist Serge Kovaleski, Trump again claimed he wasn’t mocking the disability. Speaking to CNN on Monday, Trump spokesperson Kellyanne Conway said people should believe Trump. “You can’t give him the benefit of the doubt on this? He’s telling you what was in his heart. You always want to go by what’s come out of his mouth rather than look what’s in his heart,” Conway said.

“Yes, stop listening to his mouth, stop making fun of what’s in his heart,” Colbert quipped on Monday. “It would be cruel because his heart is severely disabled. It is medically incapable of empathy.”