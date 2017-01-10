Pretty Little Liars final season to feature a musical number

As fans prepare themselves for the final 10 episodes of Pretty Little Liars, there is one thing they can expect before the series says goodbye for the last time: Answers… on most things.

PLL executive producers Joseph Dougherty, I. Marlene King, Oliver Goldstick, and Charlie Craig, joined stars Shay Mitchell, Lucy Hale, and Sasha Pieterse on stage at the Television Critics Association press tour to talk about what’s ahead.

When asked about fans who might be frustrated by the large number of questions within the show, Mitchell says that frustration is the very reason she’s excited for the final season: “That’s why I’m so excited for the end, because they’ll all get their answers. Every single answer — except for how the moms got out of the basement, you’re never gonna know!” (King is quick to promise that the moms-in-the-basement scenario will at least be “discussed” before the series ends.)

Furthermore, Dougherty promises, “We recognize that loyalty and we’ve done everything we possibly can to say thank you and reward you and pay things off and answer the questions that people have asked about, and we’ve pretty much run out of questions at this point.”

King, calling the final episodes a “love letter to the fans,” also spoke about the relationships at the center of the show, saying, “I think the couples who are meant to be together will find their way back together,” though Goldstick also promises some “surprises” in the romantic arena.

Speaking of surprises, Goldstick reveals there will be a musical number before the show’s over. “All of them have incredible hidden talents and singing happens to be one of them,” he says. “And I thought it was a shame that we didn’t utilize that, and we found a way to platform it in one of the episodes in the last 10.”

Also happening in the final 10 episodes: a lot of returning characters and a time jump. “I think we ended up getting every single person,” King says when asked about supporting characters who will show up, before Goldstick quickly adds, “unless they’re dead.” And as for a time jump, King says there will be a one-year time jump before all is said and done.

Other notable moments: The flashforward to Ali’s classroom will come back into play in the latter part of the season. And as for A.D., he/she will force the Liars to play a board game at one point with “incredibly high” stakes, according to King.

Pretty Little Liars returns Tuesday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.