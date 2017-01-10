Neil Patrick Harris has had enough. After a year of watching James Corden host the Tony Awards and assemble Broadway-themed Carpool Karaokes, Harris apparently feels like he’s being overshadowed in the “TV stars who can also sing Broadway” department. So the Series of Unfortunate Events star crashed The Late Late Show on Tuesday night (with the Philharmonic in tow) to challenge Corden to a Broadway sing-off.

Accepting the challenge, Corden began with a riff on “Sit Down, You’re Rocking the Boat” from Guys and Dolls. Harris responded with “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” from Gypsy, thus ending the “Classics” round. After that, it was time for some heartbreaking ballads. Harris began with “Being Alive” from Company, and Corden had “On My Own” from Les Miserables, which finally forced Harris to concede the host was good. On the opposite end of the emotional spectrum, the competitors then went for sexy Broadway songs. Corden brought out “All That Jazz” from Chicago, to which Harris had “Sugar Daddy” from Hedwig and the Angry Inch, for which he once won a Tony Award.

To top it all off, Harris and Corden teamed up for the one Broadway musical everyone can get behind, Hamilton. The two traded verses on “My Shot,” still probably the most iconic hit from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s breakout musical.

Watch the video above.