Chapelle's Show co-creator Neal Brennan bounces between 3 Mics in new special

Chappelle’s Show co-creator Neal Brennan is taking multitasking to a whole new level in his new Netflix special, 3 Mics, which features the comedian switching between — you guessed it — three different microphones symbolizing three different styles of comedy.

One is for traditional stand-up, another is for one-liners, and the third is for short confessional monologues, or what the trailer calls “emotional stuff.” Sound a bit tough? He’s had some practice: Brennan performed 3 Mics off-Broadway in 2016 — and even got the stamp of approval from John Legend, who produced the show.

Along with co-creating Chappelle’s Show, Brennan’s credits also include co-writing 1998 stoner comedy Half Baked (which starred Dave Chappelle) and, more recently, directing multiple episodes of Comedy Central’s Inside Amy Schumer.

See the trailer, premiering exclusively here, above, and watch Neal Brennan: 3 Mics when it debuts on Netflix Tuesday, Jan. 17.