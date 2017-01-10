Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

25 Scoops in 25 Days

Get ready to meet the NCIS: LA mole(s) who captures and cages Hetty

@LynetteRice

Posted on

Monty Brinton/CBS

To celebrate our Winter TV Preview (on newsstands now), EW is bringing fans 25 Scoops in 25 Days. From now until the end of the month, follow the hashtag #25Scoops25Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest — and check EW.com/25scoops for all the news and surprises.

Get ready, NCIS: Los Angeles fans: you’re about to meet the culprit who’s been raising hell for G, Sam, and other members of the unit that hunts down baddos who threaten national security.

Beginning with the Jan. 29 episode titled “Under Siege,” the CBS drama will finally reveal the identity of the mole (or moles!) who have been harming the agents and leaking information about their operation. And now the mole has stooped to a new low: He (or she?) has captured and caged Hetty!

EW has some exclusive, first-look photos of Hetty’s (Linda Hunt) imprisonment and the subsequent mission to rescue her.

“It’s zoo-worthy,” LL Cool J (Sam) says of Hetty’s personal prison. “Hetty’s locked in. It’s a trip. It’s freaky.”

Monty Brinton/CBS

 

 

 

 

Monty Brinton/CBS
Monty Brinton/CBS

NCIS: LA airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

See Also...

Comments

More from EW