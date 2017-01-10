To celebrate our Winter TV Preview (on newsstands now), EW is bringing fans 25 Scoops in 25 Days. From now until the end of the month, follow the hashtag #25Scoops25Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest — and check EW.com/25scoops for all the news and surprises.

Get ready, NCIS: Los Angeles fans: you’re about to meet the culprit who’s been raising hell for G, Sam, and other members of the unit that hunts down baddos who threaten national security.

Beginning with the Jan. 29 episode titled “Under Siege,” the CBS drama will finally reveal the identity of the mole (or moles!) who have been harming the agents and leaking information about their operation. And now the mole has stooped to a new low: He (or she?) has captured and caged Hetty!

EW has some exclusive, first-look photos of Hetty’s (Linda Hunt) imprisonment and the subsequent mission to rescue her.

“It’s zoo-worthy,” LL Cool J (Sam) says of Hetty’s personal prison. “Hetty’s locked in. It’s a trip. It’s freaky.”

NCIS: LA airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.