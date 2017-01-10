Nashville ratings set CMT record

Looks like picking up Nashville was a good move for CMT.

The fifth season premiere delivered 3.1 million viewers on CMT and Nick at Nite. On CMT, the Nashville return had 2 million viewers, making the series the most-watched original content telecast ever for the network. The show also had 1.3 rating among adults age 18 to 49 across the two networks. Those numbers don’t even count the show’s Hulu viewership, as the series is available on the streaming platform the next day.

