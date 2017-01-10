Watch James Corden and Billy Eichner conga their way through Los Angeles

It’s common knowledge by now that if you’re a celebrity making moves around Los Angeles with James Corden, you’re most likely driving (and singing for the duration of the ride, of course). But in this clip from Billy on the Street, Corden is swapping the carpool for the concrete as a mode of transportation, as he joins Billy Eichner for an epic game of “Curbside Conga Line.”

The concept is simple: Corden and Eichner really want the people of Los Angeles to join in on their conga line. Though their desperate pleas are largely ignored at first, they manage to wrangle quite the crew, especially as people begin to excitedly recognize the Late Late Show host.

“Hey, I know you!” one man excitedly yells, only for Eichner to dismiss Corden as the guy who “sits in that goddamn car and sings songs with Chewbacca mom.”

Eventually, the pair gets a rollicking group to conga down the street. And while the dance moves aren’t exactly the greatest, it doesn’t matter.

“It doesn’t have to be good, it just has to autoplay on Facebook!” Eichner exclaims.

Watch the full clip above. Billy on the Street airs Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. on truTV.