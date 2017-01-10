Seth Meyers asks Kellyanne Conway about shocking Trump-Russia allegations

Donald Trump’s spokeswoman, Kellyanne Conway, has downplayed media reports that top intelligence officials told the president-elect and President Obama last week about unverified allegations that Russia collected compromising information about Trump.

Speaking to Late Night host Seth Meyers on Tuesday evening, Conway said, “Guess what hasn’t happened, Seth? Nobody has sourced it. They’re all unnamed, unspoken sources in the story. … Nothing has been confirmed.”

Conway’s appearance came shortly after CNN broke the news that intelligence chiefs briefed Trump and Obama on allegations that Russian political operatives claim to have potentially damaging personal and financial information about Trump. A two-page summary of the allegations was appended to a report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

In her Late Night appearance, Conway said, “We should be concerned that intelligence officials leaked to the press and won’t go and tell the president-elect or the president of the United States himself … what the information is.”

Meyers said that according to the CNN report, Trump was briefed on the findings. (Several subsequent reports echoed that assertion.)

“Well, he has said he is not aware of that,” Conway replied.

Trump also responded to the reports by tweeting, “FAKE NEWS – A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!”

Just in: @SethMeyers asks Kellyanne Conway about the bombshell allegations surrounding Trump and Russia. See her interview on #LNSM tonight. pic.twitter.com/5Fr4FdQQp5 — Late Night (@LateNightSeth) January 11, 2017

FAKE NEWS – A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC.