Full Frontal pens harsh, fake Donald Trump reviews of Meryl Streep movies

Donald Trump called Meryl Streep “over-rated” on Twitter after the three-time Oscar winner criticized the President-elect during her speech at Sunday’s Golden Globes, so the Full Frontal With Samantha Bee team produced faux evidence to substantiate Trump’s opinion.

The half-hour news comedy show wrote fake tweets Tuesday of Trump being incredibly critical of Streep’s many movies, mostly her Academy Award-nominated ones. Such as the first of her 19 nods: The Deer Hunter. “Totally unrealistic! Why didn’t they all just draft-dodge out of Nam like I did?!” it reads.

Here’s imaginary Trump on Streep’s turn in the 2008 drama, Doubt: “Streep not hot. Fire your stylist.”

Trump, for Streep’s second Oscar win in Sophie’s Choice: “I would never have a problem choosing which of my children to save. #Ivanka”

There was one Streep movie fake Trump enjoyed: “The Manchurian Candidate: Loved! Great movie.”

Last September, a parody Trump account called @ArtHouseTrump surfaced that imagined the 70-year-old as a snooty film critic. It did not enjoy this year’s prospective awards darlings. “Many people saying Natalie Portman trying too hard for on Oscar nom with Jackie! No one likes desperation! Sad!” one tweet read.

