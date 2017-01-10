Coen Brothers tackling first TV project with Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Joel and Ethan Coen are saddling up for a trip to the Wild West — and their first television project. The acclaimed sibling filmmakers are partnering with Annapurna Television on a Western anthology titled The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, the company announced Tuesday.

The Coens wrote the script and are on board to direct the project, which has yet to reveal plot details. As for distribution, Annapurna said it is looking to pursue “an innovative television and theatrical integrated approach.”

The Coen Brothers, who most recently helmed the Hollywood comedy Hail, Caesar!, will produce Buster Scruggs under their Mike Zoss Productions banner, with Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle serving as executive producers.

In a characteristically restrained statement, the Coens said they’re “very excited to be working with Megan and Sue on this project.”