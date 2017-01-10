Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

TV

Coen Brothers tackling first TV project with Ballad of Buster Scruggs

@ogettell

Posted on

John Rasimus / Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Joel and Ethan Coen are saddling up for a trip to the Wild West — and their first television project. The acclaimed sibling filmmakers are partnering with Annapurna Television on a Western anthology titled The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, the company announced Tuesday.

The Coens wrote the script and are on board to direct the project, which has yet to reveal plot details. As for distribution, Annapurna said it is looking to pursue “an innovative television and theatrical integrated approach.”

The Coen Brothers, who most recently helmed the Hollywood comedy Hail, Caesar!, will produce Buster Scruggs under their Mike Zoss Productions banner, with Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle serving as executive producers.

In a characteristically restrained statement, the Coens said they’re “very excited to be working with Megan and Sue on this project.”

 

See Also...

Comments

More from EW