The Catch goes full rom-com in season 2

When The Catch returns in March, Shondaland fans will see a very different show in season 2.

The youngest series in the Shondaland, The Catch stars Mireille Enos as Alice Vaughn, a Los Angeles-based private investigator who was targeted by con man Benjamin Jones (Peter Krause). He ended up falling in love with his mark and ultimately going to jail for her by season’s end.

Following the format of the other Shondaland shows, The Catch initially toyed with a case-of-the-week format centered around Alice’s firm, Anderson-Vaughan Investigations. But that proved to be difficult for the writers, with the show now leaning away from that in season 2.

“The biggest thing for me and for all of us was the case work at AVI was really challenging,” executive producer Allan Heinberg said at the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Tuesday. “I felt like I owed the network and the audience a case of the week every week on the AVI side of things. They were really hard to break every week in the writers’ room, and they took up an enormous amount of real estate in the script. I was realizing that these cases were not allowing me to spend as much time getting to know the characters as I wanted to.”

Cases the firm works on will now be more character-focused, including the premiere introducing Alice’s brother Tommy (Grey’s Anatomy alum T.R. Knight), who arrives with a problem of his own and looks to his sister for help. “I made a promise this year that we would just get rid of that stuff in season 2 and only have AVI do cases that actually ended up exploring their lives, their backstories, their relationships, so there are no wasted moments on the show,” Heinberg says. “Everything is an exploration of the character and their growing networks of relationships and inner relationships.”

Also, instead of the cat-and-mouse game that Alice and Benjamin played over the course of the first season, the two are now firmly in love and on the same side. “Now they can get to know each other, who they really are. It’s sort of like that first year of marriage a little bit,” Heinberg says, teasing that The Catch will explore the darker corners of Alice’s life in season 2.

In fact, their relationship helps The Catch lean into more of a rom-com in season 2. “We embraced the show as comedy,” Heinberg says. “That’s the other thing we did, is really just look at season 1 and see that the show really is a romantic comedy at its heart, and embrace it.”

For readers who may not have watched the first season, not to worry: You can tune in for season 2 without feeling too lost since the show goes through a bit of a reset. “I would love for everyone to catch up, but we’ve designed season 2 so that you don’t have to,” Heinberg says. “We want you to come on board anytime. Once you see the fun that we’ve having and how sexy and playful the show is and how much it is a romp and very different from Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal, I think it’ll hook you. That’s what we’re trying to remind people: Watch it and you’ll have a good time.”

The Catch returns Thursday, March 9 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.