Freeform renews Beyond for season 2

Beyond has been renewed for a second season, Freeform announced during the show’s panel at the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Tuesday.

Beyond stars Burkely Duffield as Holden Matthews, a young man who awakens from a 12-year coma with newfound abilities that get him caught up in a conspiracy.

“There are moments when it’s really hard to make a decision about a pick-up,” Freeform President Tom Ascheim says. “This is not one of those moments. We have not had a chance to tell these guys, but I wanted to do it in front of their friends. We’re bringing back season two of Beyond.”

The series debuted on Jan. 2, and, in a first for the network, all 10 episodes of the first season were made available for streaming on digital platforms at the same time. New episodes still air every week on a regular TV schedule.

The show hails from executive producers Adam Nussdorf, Tim Kring, David Eick, Steven Adelson, Zak Kadison, Justin Levy, and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones.

“The reason why so many people are embracing the show is because of, again, this cast, and these people,” Nussdorf said after the surprise renewal. “You see on the stage, you really want to spend as much time as possible with them onscreen and off screen.”

Beyond airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Freeform.