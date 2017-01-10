Ben Affleck gets back at brother Casey for not thanking him at Golden Globes

Casey Affleck is having an awards season moment following his Golden Globes win for Manchester by the Sea, but his brother Ben can’t help but feel a little left out.

When Ben stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night, the actor noted that he was “a little taken aback” that Casey failed to mention him in his acceptance speech, despite having thanked a “s— load of people.”

For comparison, Kimmel showed Ben calling Casey “brilliant” when he accepted his Oscar for Good Will Hunting in 1998. Kimmel also played a clip of Eli Manning thanking his more famous brother Peyton for help and support after winning the Super Bowl.

Ben got his revenge, however, when he started sharing some brotherly secrets about Casey. “This would be the very first time someone would win an Oscar who didn’t brush his teeth from ages 10 to 14,” Affleck said. “It would be the very first time that someone wins an Oscar who pulls his pants all the way down at the urinal. Most Oscar winners don’t do that.”

He later added: “[He’d be] the first person to win who’s scared of butterflies. He would be the first person to win who used to touch himself watching Vicki the Robot from Small Wonder. Last but not least, this would be the very first person to win an Oscar who once asked his brother if Back to the Future was a true story.”

Watch the clip above.