It may have been a little over a year since Studio Ghibli graced movie screens with a new feature film, but the Japanese animation studio has been busy working on its latest project: its first ever kids’ show.

Ronja, the Robber’s Daughter, for which you can watch an exclusive trailer above, is an adaptation of Astrid Lindgren’s (Pippi Longstocking) popular children’s book of the same name. The series — which will be available for streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video — follows the adventures of Ronja, the only daughter of a chief bandit, who grows up in the Scandinavian woodlands and eventually makes friends with the son of the rival clan’s chief.

Goro Miyazaki (Up on Poppy Hill), son of Ghibli founder and acclaimed animator Hayao, will serve as the show’s director, while Golden Globe winner Gillian Anderson (The Fall) serves as the show’s English narrator.

This marks Studio Ghibli’s third foray into book adaption, having brought to life Diana Wynne Jones’ Howl’s Moving Castle and later Ursula K. LeGuin’s Tales from Earthsea (which Goro Miyazaki directed as well).

Ronja, the Robber’s Daughter will be available for streaming on Jan. 27 on Amazon’s Prime Video.