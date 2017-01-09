Showtime is adding two new shows: The premium cable channel ordered half-hour comedy White Famous and the hourlong drama The Chi to series, network president David Nevins announced Monday at the TCA press tour in Los Angeles.

White Famous is based on Jamie Foxx’s time coming up in Hollywood. Former Saturday Night Live star Jay Pharoah will play Floyd Mooney, the Foxx character stand-in who seeks crossover fame — a.k.a. becoming “white famous.” Megalyn Echikunwoke (House of Lies) plays Floyd’s ex-girlfriend, Sadie, the love of his life and the mother of his son, while Utkarsh Ambudkar (The Mindy Project) plays Floyd’s frustrated agent Malcolm. Foxx will executive produce and have a recurring role.

Californication‘s Tom Kapinos returns to Showtime and will serve as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Tim Story (Ride Along) will executive produce and direct the pilot.

The Chi comes from actress Lena Waithe, who’s best known for playing Denise in Netflix’s comedy Master of None. The show is described as “a coming-of-age story and follows a half dozen interrelated characters in the South Side of Chicago.” Straight Outta Compton breakout Jason Mitchell will play Brandon, an ambitious and confident young man who dreams of opening his own restaurant but is conflicted between the promise of a new life and his responsibility to his family in the South Side.

Rapper-actor Common will executive produce the series, as will Elwood Reid (The Bridge), Aaron Kaplan (The Mysteries of Laura), and Rick Famuyiwa (Dope). Reid will serve as showrunner along with Waithe. Famuyiwa will direct the first episode.