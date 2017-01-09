See trailers for Showtime's Billions, I'm Dying Up Here, and Guerilla

Showtime unveiled extended first looks at one returning series and two new ones during its presentation Monday at the Television Critics Association press tour in Los Angeles.

A trailer for Billions offered a first taste of season 2’s drama. The stakes are higher, and Axelrod (Damien Lewis) and Rhoades (Giamatti) still want to take each other down. “When an enemy’s down on the field, you got to finish them,” Axelrod seethes in the trailer. The sophomore season debuts Sunday, Feb. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The premium cable network’s two new shows will take viewers back in time. I’m Dying Up Here is a period comedy executive produced by Jim Carrey. The show tracks the ’70s stand-up comedy scene in Los Angeles. The series promises to track the rise of comedians through Goldie Herschlag’s (Melissa Leo) club and dig into the minds and lives of some tortured souls who pursue the trade. I’m Dying Up Here premieres on Sunday, June 4, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Guerilla, a six-part miniseries set in 1970s London, follows a couple (Freida Pinto and Babou Ceesay) who liberate a political prisoner in an era when black activism was actively quashed by the counterintelligence unit. Idris Elba also stars in John Ridley’s limited series, which debuts Sunday, April 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

See all three trailers below.

Billions

I’m Dying Up Here

Guerilla