In his first “Closer Look” of 2017, Seth Meyers turned his focus on a regular subject: President-elect Donald Trump.

The Late Night host kicked off his week by examining how Trump’s Twitter antics haven’t changed since he’s been voted into office, as he’s gone after new Apprentice host Arnold Schwarzenegger and actress Meryl Streep in recent days. Meyers mentioned a Washington Post article that quotes Trump saying people call him “the Ernest Hemingway of Twitter.”

“I would say you’re just the Ernest of Twitter,” Meyers said. “Seriously, if Ernest Hemingway heard you say that, he would kill himself again.”

Meyers also took aim at Trump’s tweets Monday morning calling Streep “overrated” after she criticized Trump without using his name during her Cecil B. Demille lifetime achievement award acceptance speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday. “Overrated? She’s so good, people use her to compliment people in other professions,” Meyers added. “Like LeBron James is the Meryl Streep of basketball, or Donald Trump is the Meryl Streep of having thin skin.”

Later, Meyers suggested that Trump’s social media feuds serve as distractions from allegations from the intelligence community that the Russian government hacked the DNC to help Trump win the presidency. In the midst of allegations, Trump has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and the work of WikiLeaks.

“He’s just a boy in love WikiLeaks,” Meyers said after showing a montage of Trump hailing the publication. “It’s only a matter of time before he shows up outside Julian Assange’s window.”

Meyers also made a Game of Thrones reference when discussing Trump’s comments in December that sending a message via courier was safer than using a computer. Meyers suggested Trump go “full Lannister” and send messages via Raven. “Oh wait, you can’t,” he joked. “I just remembered, a Lannister always pays his debts.”

See the whole clip above.