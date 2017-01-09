One of the most pivotal scenes from Season 3 of Outlander has been shot — and Caitriona Balfe has something to say about it!

While walking the red carpet of the Golden Globes on Sunday, Balfe (blissfully) took a question from EW about the much-anticipated print shop scene that has been shot in Scotland. While loathe to give too much away, Balfe shared how she felt when shooting the moment when Claire and Jamie (Sam Heughan) reunite after 20 years of separation.

“I think it was written very beautifully,” Balfe teased to EW. “Matt B Roberts wrote it. It has every emotion in it. The excitement, the tentativeness, the nerves, everything. I think it’s really beautiful.”

The beloved scene of fans is from Voyager, the third book in Diana Gabaldon’s book series from which season 3 is based. After rebuilding her life with newborn Breanne in the 20th century, Claire returns through the stones to find Jamie — whom she previously believed had died at the Battle of Culloden — and reunites with him in the print shop where he works.

Roberts and production designer Jon Gary Steele recently posted tweets that teased the episode, shot at the end of 2016.

On Sunday, Balfe was greeted by many of her fans before she walked the carpet of the Golden Globes. (She was nominated in the best actress in a drama series category, which was ultimately awarded to Claire Foy of The Crown.)

“I feel very special,” Balfe told EW of her fans. “They are incredible. They are so vocal and so excited. It’s amazing.”

Starz has yet to announce when season 3 of Outlander will debut.