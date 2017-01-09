Once Upon a Time: Rose McIver books Tinker Bell return

Rose McIver is returning to the world of Once Upon a Time, EW has confirmed.

The iZombie star is set to reprise her role as Tinker Bell in an episode slated for spring. Tink made her debut in season 3 in the midst of the Neverland storyline, though she played a role in Regina (Lana Parrilla) finding out that Robin Hood (Sean Maguire) is her soulmate.

“Tinker Bell was integral to Regina discovering her destiny with Robin Hood, so it only stands to reason that with Sean Maguire’s return to the show, our favorite fairy would pop back in for a visit,” executive producers Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis told TVLine.com, which first reported the news.

McIver joins the previously announced returns of Maguire, Alan Dale as King George, and JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Ariel, who pops back up for a princess team-up.

Once Upon a Time will return in March.