Millie Bobby Brown's first sleepover with Maddie Ziegler was a nightmare

Stranger things have likely happened to Netflix’s breakout performer Millie Bobby Brown since her meteoric rise to stardom last summer, though the 12-year-old admitted her first industry sleepover with best friend (and international dance sensation) Maddie Ziegler got off to an alarming start — literally.

Appearing on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Stranger Things sensation discussed her blossoming friendship with the perennial Sia collaborator and reality show star, which kicked off with an ill-fated sleepover party shortly after they first met.

“Sia always dances with this young girl, Maddie, who is incredible, and she is your friend?” Ellen asked the child star.

“She is my best friend, actually. We’re very, very good friends. We’ve only known each other for about five months now, and the first time I met her, I’m such a big fan of Dance Moms and her in general. She’s so inspiring to me,” Brown, who became one of the youngest people ever to receive a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination in December, responded. “When I met her, I started crying. I had this whole thing going on, and then she private messaged me on Twitter.”

The young actress told DeGeneres she’d never been to a sleepover before, though Ziegler quickly changed that.

“She was like ‘Do you want to come over?’ and I was like ‘Sure!’ So, I go over, and at 3:00 in the morning, the fire alarm comes on,” she recalled. “We all had to get rushed out of her apartment building. I’m crying because I’m like ‘My first sleepover’s ruined!’ So, yeah, we’ve been through a lot.”

Check out Brown’s interview with DeGeneres — in which she discusses being the subject of several fan tattoos and teases her hairstyle for Stranger Things‘ upcoming second season — below, ahead of the full episode’s Monday premiere. Check your local listings for Ellen showtimes in your area.