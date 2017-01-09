Joy Behar slams Donald Trump for his Meryl Streep response: 'He's such a baby'

Joy Behar is standing up for Meryl Steep.

At Sunday night’s Golden Globes, Streep received the Cecil B. DeMille Award, an opportunity that she used to criticize President-elect Donald Trump, even if she never once spoke his name. Her speech was met with rousing support by the audience and by many in the acting community on Twitter, but has been criticized by conservatives like Meghan McCain, and most notably, Trump himself. The debate over the timing and message of the speech continued Monday morning on The View, where Behar and Whoopi Goldberg fired back at Trump and Streep’s critics.

“What’s beautiful about the story is that of course Donald Trump tweeted that she’s an overrated actress. He’s such a baby. Of course, she’s no Scott Baio, I’ll admit that,” she said, referring to the Happy Days star, who spoke at the Republication National Convention. “He is supposed to be the president of the free world, he’s not there to go tit for tat over every little slight that goes through his thin skin — that’s not his job.”

Behar later added: “People don’t like when actors speak about politics. However, this country just elected a celebrity. So maybe he should just keep quiet then.”

“Stop using Hollywood as this bad word,” pleaded Goldberg, recalling that the industry hasn’t always been liberal-leaning, citing the days of McCarthyism. “I can’t name one right-leaning person who has ever lost their job for being a right-leaning person, but I can you at least 15, 20 people who lose their ability to make a living, including myself, because of right-leaning folks saying, ‘Oh you said that, you shouldn’t be saying that.’ My point is this isn’t a Hollywood thing, this is people talking about people. Nobody is afraid — as you can see — to say what they want.”

While many of Goldberg’s cohosts agreed with her take and support for Streep, Jedediah Bila took the opposing view, claiming that the Golden Globes isn’t the place for politics and that many of Streep’s own fans could feel alienated by her speech.

“She made me turn it off, if I’m being honest,” shared Bila. “When I turn on an awards show, I don’t want to be lectured about politics. I don’t want to be lectured about climate change or about the NRA or a left-wing issue or a right-wing issue. I want to appreciate your talent as an actor, I want to appreciate these films, and I want to leave the politics out of it. And I hate when this happens, because nine out of 10 times, we’ll all agree. The views do shift left and there are people at home who love Meryl Streep and love her acting, but don’t want to be made to feel like they’re being marginalized for their politics in a moment that’s not about politics.”

