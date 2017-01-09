Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, HTGAWM returns delayed

TGIT’s triumphant return has been delayed.

The winter premieres of Grey’s Anatomy and How to Get Away with Murder, as well as the season 6 premiere of Scandal have been pushed a week from Thursday, Jan. 19 until Thursday, Jan. 26 due to a pre-inauguration 20/20 special airing on ABC News.

The one-hour special, America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington, will air at 10 p.m. ET, preceded by repeats of Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal at 8 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET, respectively. The move was made to ensure TGIT would return with three original episodes.

TGIT will officially return Thursday, Jan. 26, with Grey’s Anatomy at 8 p.m. ET, Scandal at 9 p.m. ET and How to Get Away with Murder at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.