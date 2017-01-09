CBS All Access is promising plenty of “premium sensibility” for the The Good Wife spinoff. In other words, creators Robert and Michelle King say you’ll hear “people talk the way they speak in life” in The Good Fight — and that includes plenty of appropriate swearing (and some partial nudity).

In the premiere episode that debuts Feb. 19, Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) will drop an F-bomb after she learns she’s flat broke because of an investment gone bad.

“These are educated people,” Michelle King told reporters Monday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California on Monday. “They are cultured, elegant. What you hear will not sound drastically different. But you they will use swear words that you would have expected in The Good Wife.”

Since the premiere episode will simultaneously bow on CBS, the Kings presented a “cleaner” version for broadcast. “But you won’t lose contact,” Robert King added. “It’s hard for a character to say friggin’ when you know they want to say ‘f—ing.'”

The premiere will begin with Diane, having just announced her hopes to retire, watching the inauguration of Donald Trump. “The lead character is practically in a free fall, the way the country is feeling now, ” says Baranski, who added that her character “probably campaigned for Hillary Clinton.”

“How do you take the next step when there is no foundation? The show is called The Good Fight. It is about the passing of power from one generation to one another. I’m hoping the show has a very positive message of women having to continue the good fight,” Baranski added.

The drama will also star former Good Wife actors Cush Jumbo as Lucca Quinn and Sarah Steele as Eli’s daughter Marissa, as well of Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones) as Maia, Diane’s goddaughter. The first two episodes of The Good Fight will debut on CBS All-Access on Feb. 19 and pick up one year after the events of the final broadcast of the CBS show, which aired May 8.

Watch the full trailer for The Good Fight — sans NSFW language or imagery — above.