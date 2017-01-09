Golden Globes ratings up in early numbers

Golden Globes ratings bucked the trend for awards shows lately and managed to improve on last year’s numbers in the early data.

Sunday’s NBC telecast of the 74th annual event is looking like the second-highest Globes in a decade.

The three-hour show, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, was up a slight 2 percent from last year, and 6 percent from a couple years ago (with a 13.3 metered market household rating).

If the ratings hold up, NBC will definitely have something to celebrate given that last round of the Oscars, Grammys, Emmys, and CMAs were all down from the previous year.

