Girls: Hannah has 'opinions about everything' in final season trailer

After five seasons, the Girls are almost grown-ups.

In the official trailer for the HBO dramedy’s final season, Hannah (Lena Dunham) pitches herself as a writer to an editor (Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Chelsea Peretti). “I just feel like I’m a really perfect fit for your magazine,” she says. “I don’t give a s— about anything, yet I simultaneously have opinions about everything.”

If that sounds like typical Hannah, it is typical Hannah — except that this time, she has a mature-ish view of what she can offer. “I want to write stories that make people feel less alone than I did,” she says. “I want to make people laugh about the things in life that are painful.”

Could she really be growing up in this final chapter? Maybe, and maybe not. There are glimpses of Hannah dancing (possibly drug-induced) in a neon-soaked bar, whining about Marnie (Allison Williams) and Marnie’s double romantic life — with Desi (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and with Ray (Alex Karpovsky) — and of course, venting about how hard it is to do what she wants. “Why can’t somebody tell me exactly what to do in a way that makes it seem like my idea?” Hannah complains to Elijah (Andrew Rannells).

The other girls are in the same boat: Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet) is back from Japan, Jessa (Jemima Kirke) feels guilty about being with Adam (Adam Driver), and Marnie cries, unsure of whether she and Hannah are still friends. After all this time… Girls will be Girls.

Girls returns for season 6 on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.