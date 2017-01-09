The Blacklist first look: Jill Hennessy recruits Liz Keen for female heist crew

To celebrate our Winter TV Preview (on newsstands now), EW is bringing fans 25 Scoops in 25 Days. From now until the end of the month, follow the hashtag #25Scoops25Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest — and check EW.com/25scoops for all the news and surprises.

Can Liz Keen prove she’s a master thief?

The Blacklist fans will find out when Law & Order alum Jill Hennessy guest-stars in the upcoming Jan. 19 episode — and EW has an exclusive first look.

Hennessy, whose recent credits include The Good Wife and Madam Secretary, will play the leader of an elite group of thieves, which Liz Keen (Megan Boone) must infiltrate as they prepare for their next heist. But first, Liz will have to prove herself.

The Blacklist airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.