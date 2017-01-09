Showtime renews The Affair for season 4

The Affair has been renewed for a fourth season, Showtime announced at the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Monday.

The series, which explores the fallout of two marriages destroyed by an affair, stars Ruth Wilson, Dominic West, Maura Tierney, and Joshua Jackson and hails from writer/producer Sarah Treem and Hagai Llevi.

The renewal comes ahead of the show’s season 3 finale, which will air on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime.

In other Showtime news, the network also announced premiere dates for new series Guerrilla and I’m Dying Up Here. The six-part limited series Guerrilla, a love story set against the backdrop of black activism in 1970s London, will premiere Sunday, April 16 at 9 p.m. ET. One-hour dramedy I’m Dying Up Here, which explores L.A.’s stand-up comedy scene in the ’70s — and includes Jim Carrey among its executive producers — will debut Sunday, June 4 at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime.