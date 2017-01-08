The Vampire Diaries: Will Nina Dobrev return for the series finale?

With The Vampire Diaries inching toward its series finale, the question on every fans’ mind is whether Nina Dobrev will return to The CW series for the swan song.

Dobrev’s Elena was placed in a sleeping beauty spell, which tied her life to Bonnie (Kat Graham), meaning as long as Bonnie is alive, Elena will be asleep. But given that the show centers on vampires, it would make sense for Elena to wake up to find most of her friends have not aged, making her appearance in the series finale practically a given. But will the actress actually appear?

“The best way I can answer that question is Julie [Plec], Kevin [Williamson], the studio and The CW promise a fantastic series finale,” CW President Mark Pedowitz said at the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Sunday, effectively sidestepping the question, though still leaving open the possibility.

While nothing is official, Plec has previously said that Dobrev has expressed interest in returning. “Nina has always said that if there’s something for her to do in the series finale that she will be there to do it,” Plec told EW. “When she left, she said, ‘I want to see this character to its end at the end of the show, so I can’t wait to come back and put her to bed again.’”

The Vampire Diaries‘ series finale will air Friday, March 10 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.