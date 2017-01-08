The Flash set for two-part Gorilla Grodd episode

Gorilla Grodd lives!

The hyper-intelligent telepathic gorilla is slated to return to The Flash for multiple episodes this spring.

“We’re going to have a two-part Grodd episode,” executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said at the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Sunday.

The two-parter will air across episodes 13 and 14, and feature Keith David lending his voice to the character of Solovar, a fellow sentient gorilla and the leader of Gorilla City.

The last fans saw of Grodd, the villain had been pushed through a breach, landing outside the gates of Gorilla City on Earth-2. “One of the [episodes] will take place in Gorilla City and one of them will take place on Earth-1,” Kreisberg says.

The Flash returns Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.