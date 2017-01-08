The Flash: Black Flash to return

The Scarlet Speedster beware: Black Flash is returning to The Flash!

In the season 2 finale, Hunter Zolomon (Teddy Sears) was transformed into the Black Flash by the Time Wraiths — and now he’s coming back to wreak havoc.

“You might be seeing him on multiple shows,” executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said at the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Sunday.

In the comics, Black Flash is basically a Grim Reaper for speedsters, sending them back to Speed Force upon their death. While technically a villain, Black Flash is more of a personification of Death than a mustache-twirling antagonist.

“He will [be] the classic comic book Grim Reaper aspect,” Kreisberg says. “It’s just going to be on multiple shows. He’s a classic character and we have storylines on multiple shows that fit having him return. There’s something so scary about him, even scarier than when he was just a man because now he is the Grim Reaper, he is like the Devil. How do you stop the Devil? It presents an interesting challenge for the heroes of the respective shows in which he appears.”

As of now, only The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow have speedsters on their shows, but that could certainly change.

As for whether Sears will return to reprise his role, Kreisberg played coy. “I’m not sure,” Kreisberg said. “Teddy is pretty busy with [24: Legacy].”

The Flash returns Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.