The CW revives Constantine as animated series

Constantine lives!

The CW has revived the short-lived NBC series as an animated show on CW Seed, the network announced at the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Sunday.

Matt Ryan, who portrayed the titular character, will voice John Constantine on the animated series, which hails from executive producer Greg Berlanti.

Ryan reprised his role as Constantine on the live-action Arrow in season 4, bringing the character into the same shared universe in which The Flash, Supergirl, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow exists.

The Constantine show joins fellow animated superhero series Vixen on The CW Seed. Megalyn E.K. voices that character and also brought her to life on Arrow in season 4, while Maisie Richardson-Sellers portrays a different version of Vixen on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.