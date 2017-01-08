Supergirl casts Peter Gadiot as the impish Mr. Mxyzptlk

Kara will have to use her wits if she hopes to get rid of her new extra-dimensional pest: Peter Gadiot of Once Upon a Time in Wonderland has joined season 2 of Supergirl as the trickster Mr. Mxyzptlk, EW has confirmed.

The character, typically depicted as a small man with a signature purple derby hat, has appeared in both DC comics and on TV. As a being from the fifth dimension who constantly pesters the Man of Steel, Mr. Mxyzptlk wields abilities beyond comprehension, choosing instead to mess with Superman rather than wipe him from existence. He can only be dispelled if he’s tricked into saying or spelling his name backward.

Howie Mandel played the character on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, and Trent Ford played a variation of him on Smallville, while Gilbert Gottfried voiced the character on Superman: The Animated Series. Now it’s time for Gadiot, no stranger to fairy tale-inspired creatures, to pick up the mantle.

It’s unclear exactly how Mr. Mxyzptlk will be adapted into the Arrow-verse, but Gadiot will appear in two episodes in season 2.

Supergirl, which was renewed for season 3, returns to The CW Monday, Jan. 23.

Reporting by Natalie Abrams