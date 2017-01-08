To celebrate our Winter TV Preview (on newsstands now), EW is bringing fans 25 Scoops in 25 Days. From now until the end of the month, follow the hashtag #25Scoops25Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest — and check EW.com/25scoops for all the news and surprises.

One of the most promising shows of midseason is The CW’s dark soap Riverdale, premiering Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. Based on the Archie comic series, Riverdale presents a much edgier vision of the hometown of Archie (K.J. Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes).

But it’s also quite faithful for fans of the original comics, including appearances by Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and… maybe a teenage witch named Sabrina.

Yes, the character made famous by the ABC sitcom and actress Melissa Joan Hart, was actually originally an Archie comics creation (Sabrina is from Greendale, a town close to Riverdale). “Some people don’t even know that Sabrina is in the Archie family,” says Riverdale executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Glee). “There is absolutely a universe where Sabrina pops up in Riverdale or one town over in Greendale. Certainly, the priority is launching Riverdale and making sure that show is as good as it can be and as embraced as we want it to be.”

Adds Aguirre-Sacasa, “I’ll just tease that Sabrina has potential with a capital P.”

The CW has already announced plans for a Charmed reboot — could Sabrina the Teenage Witch be next?