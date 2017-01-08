When Rachel Bloom attends the Golden Globes awards ceremony later on Sunday, she’ll have the cast of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend with her in spirit — and on her nails.

The creator and star of The CW’s musical comedy painted the faces of her costars on her nails. Santino Fontana, new addition Scott Michael Foster, Pete Gardner, Erick Lopez, Donna Lynne Champlin, Gabrielle Ruiz, Tovah Feldshuh, David Hull, Vincent Rodriguez III, and Vella Lovell are all there.

“Since I’m being honored at the #GoldenGlobes for my acting, it’s only fair that I bring the cast of #CrazyExGirlfriend with me,” Bloom captioned her photos on Twitter.

Since I'm being honored at the #GoldenGlobes for my acting, it's only fair that I bring the cast of #CrazyExGirlfriend with me. pic.twitter.com/ZUCI83WVGl — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) January 8, 2017

Bloom is nominated at the Globes for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, a category she won last year.

Even if she doesn’t end up with a statuette for the second year in a row, she still has something to celebrate: The CW announced Sunday during the Television Critics Association tour that Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is renewed for another season.