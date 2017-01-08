The CW renews Supernatural, DC superhero shows, and more

The CW has given early renewals to seven returning series, including Supernatural and the entire DC superhero lineup.

Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Jane the Virgin have all been renewed for the 2017-2018 season, the network announced at the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Sunday.

“Over the past several seasons, The CW has built a schedule of proven performers, from our lineup of DC superheroes, to critically acclaimed comedies, to sci-fi dramas,” CW President Mark Pedowitz said. “Early pickups of these seven series now allow our producers to plan ahead for next season, and gives us a solid base to build on for next season, with original scripted series to roll out all year long.”

The future remains unclear for other returning shows like The Originals — flagship series The Vampire Diaries is ending this year — as well as midseason entries The 100 and iZombie. It was previously announced that Reign would end after season 4. New dramas Frequency and No Tomorrow were previously not picked up for full seasons, with their fates still to be determined, while Archie drama Riverdale has yet to launch.

Supernatural‘s renewal for season 13 continues its streak as the longest-running show in CW (and The WB) history. Previously, 7th Heaven held the honor, ending after 11 seasons.

Stay tuned for more CW news from TCA.