Will The CW spin off Superman next?

Now that Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow have all been renewed for the 2017-2018 season, will the Berlanti-verse expand to include another superhero series?

Over the last few years, the Arrowverse has continuously expanded, first adding the Scarlet Speedster, then the Girl of Steel, and finally the Legends, but this is the first season where executive producer Greg Berlanti hasn’t necessarily prepped for a potential spinoff with an introductory episode, like the crossover last season that ushered in Legends of Tomorrow.

However, at the top of the season, Supergirl did introduce Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) into the world of CW shows, leaving the possibility open for more. While Hoechlin’s portrayal was lauded for being joyfully less brooding than what viewers have seen since Henry Cavill took up the cape, CW President Mark Pedowitz tells EW there are currently no plans for a Superman spinoff.

“Tyler did a great job,” he said following his panel at the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Sunday. “There’s no plan to do a series. There are no plans at the moment for him to return [to Supergirl]. If they wish to have him return, we’d love to have him.”

The question remains whether a Superman spinoff would even be possible considering the Man of Steel plays such an important role in DC’s movie slate — though he died in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Superman will return in the upcoming Justice League. As for the rights issues, Pedowitz plays coy: “I can’t even answer the question yet because at this time there are no plans to do it and there have been no discussions about it,” he added.

For his part, Berlanti seemed a little more hopeful about a potential Superman spinoff down the line. “Look, we were just really lucky,” Berlanti said following a panel for his new drama Riverdale. “We asked to have him come on for the first couple episodes and they were great about it. We’d love to have Tyler back, he’s amazing, he was great in the role. In success, I think all those things are possible. I’m always the guy who says ‘yes’ if there seems to be an appetite for it and the people involved are really nice.”

In the meantime, Supergirl returns Monday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.