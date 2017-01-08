Charmed reboot a 'stand-alone separate' show, CW says

It’s still very early in the process of rebooting Charmed, but The CW says the initial idea is the show is not a prequel to the original series — as was initially rumored.

Asked at the Television Critics Association’s press tour in Pasadena on Sunday, CW president Mark Pedowitz was asked if the new show — which is set in 1976 — will have any story connection to the original … or if the show’s original cast will appear.

“At this point, it’s a self-contained, self-sustaining show,” Pedowitz says of the reboot of The WB supernatural fan favorite. “In terms of whether the [original] characters or actresses, we’ll see what happened as the series goes on … at this time there is the Power of Three element, but at this time it’s a stand-alone separate show.”

The executive also acknowledged that it’s a bit perilous to reboot classic titles. “I think people like to see things they love … but they’re also gonna be harsh critics if the re-imagining doesn’t meet their criteria — as we’ve all seen on social media.”

