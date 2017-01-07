A new Marvel wall-crawler is web-slinging onto Disney XD as an old one makes his way out.

The network’s Ultimate Spider-Man is coming to an end Saturday with a two-part finale, “Graduation Day” Part 1 and Part 2, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. But Disney XD is already giving fans a brief glimpse into the hero’s future with a teaser for the new series, Marvel’s Spider-Man, coming this summer.

The nine-second-long video only offers the title treatment with a booming “Woohoo!” from Spidey himself, but we already know a few details from the show’s announcement at New York Comic Con last year. According to the show’s logline, Marvel’s Spider-Man “tells the story of an unsure (but courageous) teen who has to figure out how to be a Super Hero from the very beginning.”

Cort Lane, SVP of Marvel Animation and Family Entertainment, elaborated in a statement, “The simple title reflects a back-to-basics approach – the story of an ordinary teen, Peter Parker, who suddenly finds himself with strange new powers and overwhelming responsibility. And thanks to Story Editor Kevin Shinick (Robot Chicken, Mad) and Supervising Director Philip Pignotti (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble) it’s just filled with heart and humor.”

Watch the Spider-Man teaser above.

Joining the Marvel roster on Disney XD is a series based on Big Hero 6, the Oscar-winning superhero film from Walt Disney Animation loosely based on the Marvel comic of the same name.

That, too, got a brief teaser video, below, to help welcome the heroes to their new home.

Disney XD’s Big Hero Six will premiere in fall 2017.