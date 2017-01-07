Hulu's National Treasure is not a Nic Cage adaptation

Hulu’s new drama National Treasure made its way to the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Saturday — but it’s not an adaptation of the best/worst Nicolas Cage adventure film.

Hulu’s drama is a four-part series about aging and beloved comedian Paul Finchley (Robbie Coltrane, a.k.a. Hagrid from the Harry Potter films), who is accused of raping multiple women — a story inspired by British Operation Yewtree, though Americans may draw more parallels to Bill Cosby.

The series shares a name with the 2004 film, in which Cage plays a historian who must steal the Declaration of Independence to prevent it from falling into the wrong hands. On the back of the Declaration is a map that leads to vast treasure. It’s easily one of Cage’s more ridiculous films, but it’s hard not to watch it — or the 2007 sequel National Treasure: Book of Secrets — when it inevitably airs across various cable networks.

In fact, one critic asked the producers at TCA on Saturday if they were worried that Hulu’s National Treasure would be confused for the film by American audiences, to which EP Marc Munden simply replied “No,” and quickly moved on.

So, we’ll move on, too, but first:



Hulu’s National Treasure debuts March 1.