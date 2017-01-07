Modern Family casts Victor Garber as celebrity chef

To celebrate our Winter TV Preview (on newsstands now), EW is bringing fans 25 Scoops in 25 Days. From now until the end of the month, follow the hashtag #25Scoops25Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest — and check EW.com/25scoops for all the news and surprises.

Modern Family is cooking up a guest spot for Victor Garber.

The Alias alum and Legends of Tomorrow star will play a celebrity chef on the ABC family comedy, EW has learned exclusively. In the episode, which is slated to air next month, Claire (Julie Bowen) is obsessed with the “particular” Chef Dumont as well as his cooking show, and she attends one of his classes with Haley (Sarah Hyland).

Garber — who first played the Legends role of Dr. Martin Stein on The Flash and has a recurring role on Power — starred in a 1999 TV adaptation of Annie alongside Hyland. His big-screen credits include Argo and Titanic.

The episode with Garber also includes a guest role for Peyton Manning and the return of Rob Riggle.

Nathan Fillion, Martin Short, Vanessa Bayer, and Kelsey Grammer are among the other celebrities who have appeared in Modern Family‘s eighth season.