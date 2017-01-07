The final installment of The Kelly File concluded with a touching goodbye from Megyn Kelly on Friday before she heads over to NBC News.

“A final world before we go,” she said. “Night after night you have welcomed us into your homes for some of the biggest moments in recent history. We have tried to live up to the honor of being there. I am sincerely grateful for your trust, your patience, and your good humor over the years, which is one of the reasons why saying goodbye is so hard. But the truth is, I’ve been lucky to be doing a job who’s ending is bittersweet, and I leave you knowing I’m better for having been here. I hope you feel the same.”

“Thank you for everything,” she added, “and I’ll see you again soon.”

Announced last Tuesday, Kelly will now board NBC News with a multi-year agreement that includes her anchoring an hourlong daytime program Monday through Friday, as well as a new, in-depth Sunday evening news show and contributions to the network’s larger political coverage, special events, and breaking news.

“After more than a dozen years at Fox News, I have decided to pursue a new challenge,” Kelly said on Tuesday night’s The Kelly File after the announcement. “This is a tough decision for me because I love this show, our staff, my crew, my colleagues here at Fox — and you, all of you. Those who write me the lovely hand-written notes asking about my kids, and even those who very rarely complain on Twitter about our coverage after a show or a presidential debate.”

Fox News CEO Rupert Murdoch said of Kelly in a statement, “We thank Megyn Kelly for her 12 years of contributions to FOX News. We hope she enjoys tremendous success in her career and wish her and her family all the best.”

Watch Kelly’s goodbye in the video above.