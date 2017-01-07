Entertainment Weekly

Last Night on Late Night

Nashville star Hayden Panettiere recalls her craziest soap opera storylines

@NickARomano

Posted on

While Hayden Panettiere admits Nashville has some crazy storylines for her character, Juliette, Guiding Light “takes the cake.”

The actress recalled her time as a child star on the soap opera during an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show. “They threw me down a well,” she began, before listing, “I got leukemia, not once but twice. I was kidnapped…I shot my mom’s boyfriend.”

And that was only on Guiding Light. Panettiere remembers acting on soap operas for years, including One Life to Live.

“Your confidence is through the roof,” she said of her younger self. “I don’t know where that went…I’m saying you could be in your birthday suit and you could be the most confident person in the room at 7 years old.”

Watch the full clip above.

